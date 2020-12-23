So, what’s the fuss about HH summoning?

KABANDA CHULU, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

ANY person, including United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema, can be summoned for interrogations by police because the law enforcement agency has a constitutional mandate to do so.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says there should be no fuss over the summoning of Mr Hichilema by police.

The minister has, therefore, warned Mr Hichilema’s supporters against going ahead with their plan to obstruct police as they interrogate the opposition leader today.

Mr Kampyongo told a media briefing yesterday that Government is aware of a mobilisation by some UPND supporters in some provinces and their intended purpose to cause chaos in the country.

The minister said no one should intimidate police for them to fail to execute their CLICK TO READ MORE