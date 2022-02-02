So what if Mrs Bowman wears Prada?

IT LOOKS like the Bulldozer hit into a whole pile of dung last week, sending a nauseating stench that forced many to hold their noses, even though he was talking about something sweet-smelling and the beauty of his wife. Of course it is not necessarily unusual for the egoistic Kabushi lawmaker, Bowman Lusambo, to put his thoughts across in whatever raw form and taste, he has done that countless times before. And when words failed him, he has had little restraint in going an extra mile and becoming physical. Many, however, seem to have taken great offence to his latest boasting on Muvi TV about how expensive the perfume his wife wears is. As he informed us, the price of Mrs Lusambo’s perfume could pay house rentals for some of us.

“So what?” You may say. Why should we care about a man boasting about his wife wearing DKNY, Imperial Majesty, or Louis Vuitton perfume? Is it not the pride of every man to provide for his family? Of course. Yes, it’s okay for a public leader to boast about their wealth with the arrogance and tone of Idi Amin Dada, but not in a country where 80 percent of the population wallows in poverty, struggling to put a decent meal on the table.

It becomes a moral issue because political leaders are there because of the people, and in our case, it is mostly poor citizens; just take a look at the people who attend political rallies chanting and singing the loudest. And what is really sad is not that Bowman made the insensitive remark at all, but that a few months ago he was a cabinet minister in a government that is perceived by many citizens as the most corrupt in our nation's history; a government that is blamed for the current economic malaise and the hardships citizens are currently going through. That is the issue. Even sadder, though, is the fact that Bowman himself is yet to prove that the lavish lifestyle he currently enjoys is as a result of his hard work and not any evil while he served in government. Well, for now we will leave that to the Anti-Corruption Commission, which has been digging in his bedroom for evidence to prove the source of his wealth. But again, there is nothing strange about Bowman Lusambo being uncouth; he was uncouth even while he served as cabinet minister in Edgar Lungu's government, and his uncouthness was tolerated by those above him. Yes, Bowman is a true remnant of the PF in government and embodies – the arrogant character many citizens could not stand because it stunk. And where did that lead to? And the biggest lesson to politicians on August 12 was that you cannot fool or insult the people you lead and expect to win an election, and that a true leader must never look down on the people he leads, but allow people to look up to him. But we must also thank Bowman for his sincerity and reflecting the true nature of those who aspire and ascend to political leadership in our country; it is hardly ever about the people. Usually the poor vote for them because they have the money, hence they are more privileged than the rest in the village. And once they are voted into office and become richer, they become arrogant and spiteful of the people who put them up there. This is the biggest tragedy of our politics, a curse that must be broken if we are to advance as a nation. Yet, time and time again, we have to remind ourselves as citizens that true political power lies not in those who hold it, but in those who give it, no matter how poor they may be. And any sensible politician will do well to respect them. In fact, while the downfall of the PF can be traced to factors such as economic failure, poor governance and violence, it can also be traced to individual leaders within the party and government who took an arrogant stance; Bowman being one of those. In the end, the likes of Bowman became the final death blow to the PF, typifying the ancient biblical wisdom that pride comes before a fall. The PF, which is still licking its wounds after its defeat in the August polls and struggling to find its purpose again, must, therefore, take an honest stock of the factors that led to its downfall. They must realise that with people like Bowman Lusambo as party frontliners, the PF might as well abandon any efforts to rebrand itself – it will not happen. They have been tagged corrupt and arrogant by many citizens, and that is what they must disprove, not arrogantly, but with sobriety, honesty and sincere hearts. As for the Bulldozer, he is definitely carving a way to a political abyss.