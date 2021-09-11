So, this is heaven

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FORGET that this is September, the show just had to go on.

Held under the theme, Heaven on Earth, the Lusaka July as usual saw celebrities, socialites and the who’s who in the world of fashion heading to the Polo Cross last Saturday. Lest you forget, the Lusaka July is also about the game of polo. After all, this social event blends fashion with equestrian sport.

This year’s show was headlined by South African model and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi who showed up looking simply glamourous in a sleek leopard print outfit. Though her dress code carried a notable fashion statement, it was far from the theme. Understandably, she did not steal the show. Local models like Precious Ng’oma did. She came dressed like a real angel with wings. Either she had fallen from heaven or she was ready to fly to heaven.

Either way, the idea was to bring heaven on earth.

In her simple white long dress by Lwenje Fashion Brand, the dress came with beautiful wings and a silver exhaustive crown by Afrinnique.

Precious’ attire was too good to be avoided as it stood out to be the most talked about with some saying she was the only one who understood the theme.

Quinteria Atelier, a top South African designer, also attended as a headliner and dressed local singer Mampi in a heavenly peach to pink feathered mermaid dress that made an incredible statement. Like most people commented on social media when her pictures went viral, it is a fact Mampi never disappoints.

Other international appearances were by Namibian rapper Lioness and creative director Luis Munana.

Lioness came dressed in a nude-like detailed dress with a ponytail, and yes, she was heavenly. She later took to the stage to perform at the after-party.

Luis, a fashion designer and former Big Brother Africa housemate, came dressed in a white jacket and shirt, floral-like whitish trousers with white sneakers. Of course he dressed himself in his own brand but he did not forget his Big Brother Africa housemate and friend Macky II who he managed to dress in a white shirt, jumper and white floral prints trousers with white sneakers.

Apart from dressing up Mampi, South African top designer Quiteria showcased his latest collection called Mashibe, which is inspired by his mother. Top Zambian designers Nkanda Yatu and Miss Lu certainly took the magic with never seen before collections on the Lusaka July runway.

In a lavish occasion that attracts celebrities and lifestyle enthusiasts, the Lusaka July this time around featured a Mutale Mwanza lounge where Mutale’s fans would meet and socialise with her.

Mutale, a controversial media personality who last year appeared as the celebrity guest, came dressed in a bluish fluffy long mermaid dress. Though she turned up late, her fans seemed not to mind so much.

Slap Dee, Bobby East and Nez Long — the XYZ Entertainment crew — was in the Coca Cola lounge. It seemed the gentlemen understood the theme and yes they looked heavenly.

Since they said Lusaka July is for the famous, the recent trendsetter — commander Grace — graced the event in a white shirt and shorts. She complemented them with black boots and her usual beret with her sunglasses. And yes, she showed off her suggestive postures and dance moves.

Other notable figures who turned up and stood out were Willz, Dambisa, Franciar, Ivanka Bianca, Kay Figo, Mainga Sanderson, Chellah Tukuta, hair stylist Ben Lombe, Miss Zambia Ukevwe Vanessa, designer Kabaso Nkandu, Towela Kaira, Nalu, Izrael and Michie Zambia’s Sweetheart.

The hosting of red carpet was done by a variety of media houses including Diamond TV, which was the official media partner having consistently covered the glitz and glamour of the event for three years in a row.

Running for the sixth edition, the ever-improving Lusaka July, initially meant for July 31, was supported by Coca Cola Beverages, who took the lead with the biggest marquee at the event.

Zambian Breweries also took up space at the trendy event with a Stella Artois marquee that had a well-curated experience of the premium beer.

As a key player in Zambian retail, Manda Hill Shopping Mall was also a fashion partner for the event.