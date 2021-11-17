So close, yet so far

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

BY the time of writing this column, Zambia had not yet played Tunisia in the final group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis yesterday. As most of us know, prior to the games on Saturday, Zambia were as good as out of the picture for a place in the next round of qualifiers but were fortunately given a lifeline following the results on the weekend. A 4-0 win for Zambia against Mauritania and a 1-0 win by Equatorial Guinea over Tunisia, the first African country to win a World Cup match when they beat Mexico 3-1 in Argentina in 1978, meant the Chipolopolo had a mathematical chance of qualifying for the play-offs. No one saw this one coming as most of us thought Tunisia were as good as qualified. But as they say, anything is possible in football. I was one of those who thought there was nothing to play for against Mauritania. In fact, I thought it was unnecessary to call up Patson Daka and company from Europe for what at the time was believed to be a dead-rubber encounter. I argued that we were better off allowing Daka, Fashion Sakala and Enock Mwepu (who was injured, anyway) to remain at their respective bases in Europe during this international break in order to give them more time to work with the coaches and build on what have been bright starts at their clubs. In retrospect I was wrong. I miscalculated. As it happened, 90 minutes can be a long time in football. A lot can change. And indeed a lot changed after those 90 minutes involving both Zambia and Tunisia.

We ought to give credit to coach Beston Chambeshi and his players for turning what was a truly hopeless situation into something to look forward to as the World Cup group qualifiers conclude. I think there are a lot of lessons to learn from this situation – for all of us, but more especially for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). Others would even add 'for coach Chambeshi'. But I would give him the benefit of doubt because he was just a caretaker coach who was roped in to do a difficult job, which even the very best coaches in the world would struggle with – qualifying for the World Cup is no child's play. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would tell you that. But I also think that if indeed we were even half serious at the start, we would not have been relying so much on calculators to plot our way to Qatar. But we bungled it right from the start. The first mistake was to fire Serb Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic without having a firm succession plan in mind. I argued then as I do now that if indeed Chambeshi was the preferred choice for the Chipolopolo job, we should have given it to him on a permanent basis with specific performance targets. I suspect those targets would have included World Cup qualification. But we didn't take it seriously and so we went into those games with a part-time coach, who in addition to his responsibilities with the Chipolopolo also had to deal with the challenges of rebuilding Nkana, which, as we all know, is another almighty job. With the Chipolopolo, he made a few selection mistakes at the start, but I think if his job was permanent, he would have probably handled things a lot more different. I think if we had handled our preparations differently from the start, our circumstances would have not only been different but also better going into the game against Tunisia. But like I said, in retrospect, we are all wiser. Hopefully, we have been able to learn some valuable lessons from this scenario.