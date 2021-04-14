Snake bites defiled girl

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl of Ndola suffered a double tragedy on Sunday when she got bitten by a snake as she was returning from a nearby bush where she had just been defiled allegedly by a 24-year-old man.

Around 19:00 hours in Ndola’s Ndeke Township, the victim’s mother reported to the police that her daughter was allegedly sexually abused by Ephraim Banda.

The mother told police that Banda picked the girl from her place to a nearby bush, where he allegedly sexually abused her.

She said on their way from the bush, the girl was bitten by a snake.

Banda was consequently apprehended and was taken to police.

However, yesterday, the victim’s mother went to the police to withdraw the matter.

