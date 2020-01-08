Smooth water provision key target

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE provision of water and sanitation has been a huge challenge with some urban and peri-urban areas still struggling to access the commodity.

In rural areas, the situation is even worse.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme, the average national access to water supply stands at 60 percent.

Access to water supply in urban areas is 90 percent while for rural areas is 47 percent.

In the area of sanitation, the national average for people with basic sanitation is at 31 percent translating into 49 percent for urban and 19 percent for rural areas, according to the findings of WHO/UNICEF.