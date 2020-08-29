FRANCIS LUNGU
Lusaka
CURBING further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is seemingly a daunting task but relentless strides by concerned stakeholders have continued being made to save lives from the ravaging global infirmity.
Efforts to deal with the pandemic are holistic; looking at even people’s lifestyles such as that of tobacco smoking.
Tobacco consumption is said to increase people’s susceptibility to COVID-19 because the habit congests the respiratory system and damages the lungs.
This puts smokers at a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 than non-smokers
Furthermore, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), smoking means that fingers, and possibly COVID-19 contaminated cigarettes, are in contact with the lips, an act which increases the possibility of transmission of the virus from hand to mouth.
Smokers at higher risk of COVID-19
