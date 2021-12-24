Smile Train, KidsOR Upscale Pediatric Surgical Care

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

TO upscale access to safer quality surgeries for children in Zambia, global charities Smile Train and Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) have launched a pediatric theatre at the Arthur Davidson Children’s Hospital in Ndola.

Speaking while officially unveiling the theatres, Minister for Health Hon. Sylvia Masebo commended the two organizations for their investment in empowering surgical systems in the country, inviting more healthcare professionals to grow their skills in pediatric care.

This is contained in a statement jointly released by Smile Train and KidsOR.

“The theatres not only look vibrant and child-friendly, but the investment in the equipment enhances confidence in the quality of care that our surgical professionals would be able to administer. This has a ripple effect in building the confidence in our medical professionals among local communities,” Ms Masebo said.

Smile Train Vice-President and Regional Director for Africa Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi expressed commitment to the government to enhance safe and timely surgeries.

“Research has demonstrated that investments in strengthening of surgical systems in low-to middle income countries could contribute up to 10-fold for every dollar invested. Through our collaboration with KidsOR, we are addressing the surgical needs of children in low-resource settings, giving them a comforting space to aide their recovery journey, while empowering the surgical teams with the highest quality equipment fitted for children’s surgery,” noted Mrs Obi.

KidsOR Regional Director for Africa Rosemary Mugwe underscored the need for access to timely, affordable and safe surgeries.

“Investing in infrastructure, equipment and capacity-building will transform the landscape of healthcare. The economic benefits of having children’s surgical services both to the development of an individual and that of a country cannot be undermined,” she said.

The director said each child undergoing an operation in one of the operating rooms is projected to go on to allow their nation to generate an average of USD35,970 in additional GDP in the years to come,” noted the director.

Arthur Davidson Medical Superintendent Dr Mwansa Kaunda noted that there was an increased enthusiasm among surgical teams to administer care.

“There will be an increased capacity to care for more paediatric patients. The new equipment is already improving efficiency in procedures and reducing the risk of post-operative wound infections,” he said.

These new paediatric Operating Rooms are expected to not only change and save lives but also serve as centres of excellence and training. Additionally, given the anticipated population growth of Africa, there will be a significant need for paediatric surgical interventions.

The long-term collaboration of KidsOR and Smile Trian will result in more than 30 paediatric operating rooms being provided across Africa, treating more than 12,000 children.

The partnership has also birthed a Pediatric Surgery Scholarship training and education of 40 paediatric surgeons across Africa in partnership with the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) and the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA).