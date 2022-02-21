SMEs in Indo Zambia cash galore

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

INDO Zambia Bank has released K500 million credit finance for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs).

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga said in an interview recently that his ministry has partnered with Indo Zambia Bank to provide cheap and affordable credit to SMEs.

Mr Mubanga said the financial institution will be giving loans to small businesses at 20 percent interest rate per annum.

He, however, said Government is in talks with Indo Zambia Bank to adjust the rates downwards.

“Those that are comfortable with the 20 percent can come through to our ministry to get a cover letter. As a ministry, we are involved because we do not want our SMEs to face any difficulties in accessing finance,” Mr Mubanga said.

He said SMEs will have to submit business proposals, detailing what kind of business they want to undertake before accessing loans.

Mr Mubanga said in the business proposal, they are supposed to outline when CLICK TO READ MORE