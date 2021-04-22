SMEs get K4.7 million boost

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE National Technology Business Centre (NTBC) has allocated K4.7 million under the Technology Business Development Fund (TBDF) to promote innovation among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

NTBC director Chitundu Kasase says SMEs are being given grants to boost their businesses and contribute to job creation.

Dr Kasase said in an interview yesterday that the targeted beneficiaries under the fund are entrepreneurs, SMEs and research development institutions.

The fund is aimed at providing business development support to viable impact-driven start-ups to increase their competitiveness in the market.

“In the past three years, the NTBC has been allocated K4.7 million by Government to give grants to local innovators,” he said.

With increased awareness, more Zambian businesses are now applying for the grants. Last year, 209 SMEs applied to access the grants but only six applications were approved for funding due to CLICK TO READ MORE