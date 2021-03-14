Smashing gender stereotypes in plumbing

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

WITH a tidy, well-kept hairstyle and conservatively coloured lipstick, Elizabeth Banda has the look and manner of a stereotypical career woman, but her oversized flannel jacket and work boots hint at a career without a dress code.

She is now a professional, and the drips of solder stuck to the front of her dusty shirt and the smears of white caulk on her blue jeans are evidence that Elizabeth makes her living in plumbing and mending tanks.

She co-owns a firm called The Banda’s Plumbing, with her husband, William Banda.

“People think when they see me on the job that I’m just his helper, but they don’t know I’m also a journeyman plumber just like my husband and I am his wife. I was actually introduced to this job by my husband,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth achieved her journeyman’s work five years ago after just a month as an apprentice under her husband William, who is a master plumber.

The two have worked side by side for