Smart agriculture: Way to go

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

AS farmers struggle to fight the devastating effects of climate change, embracing climate smart agriculture is the way to go.

Transforming the agriculture sector, including crop and livestock production, fisheries and forestry, should be encouraged in a bid to respond to climate change and increasing productivity and income.

However, lack of knowledge and technologies, coupled with inadequate investment, continues to hinder the adoption rate of climate smart agriculture among the farming communities.

Recently, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network warned that some parts of the country will receive heavy rainfall