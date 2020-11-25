Small-scale fish farmers hit 6,000

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Aquaculture Development Association of Zambia (ADAZ) says Government’s promotion of the sector has resulted in the number of small-scale fish farmers increasing to over 6,000 from 4,000 in 2011.

Recently, 736 aquaculture projects got a US$6.4 million boost from Government through the Aquaculture Seed Fund.

ADAZ national secretary Baldwin Chibuta said the 6,000 small-scale farmers are operating 13,000 fish ponds across the country.

Mr Chibuta, who is also a fish farming consultant, said in an interview recently that increased participation of farmers has resulted in the rise in the annual aquaculture fish production to 38,480 metric tonnes from