‘Small manhood’ ends marriage

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A THIRTY-ONE year-old woman of Kabanana township has lost her 17-year- old marriage because her husband has a small manhood.

When she testified before magistrate Miyanda Banda sitting with magistrate Pauline Newa, Grace Mvula stunned the Matero Local Court when she admitted telling her husband when they had a quarrel that his manhood was like that of a three -year old boy.

“I had told him that he has a small manhood, but I apologized to him. I also said that to the elders who called to sit us down, but I still love my husband and I want our marriage to continue,” she said.

Grace was testifying in a case in which she was sued for divorce by her … http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/