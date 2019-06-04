Small-holder farmers to benefit from Farmer Support Network

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

ABOUT 35,000 smallholder farmers are expected to benefit from the Zambian Farmer Support Network for Value Crops (ZFSNVC) and Shetty and Nayak Investment Limited partnership by accessing market for their groundnuts for the production of peanut butter.

The partnership will result in Shetty and Nayak, the manufacturers of peanut butter, buy organically-grown groundnuts from ZFSNVC members with the majority being smallholder rural farmers.