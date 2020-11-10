Sluggish Shepolopolo make semis

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 0 MALAWI 1

AN out-of-sorts Zambia limped into the semi-finals of the on-going COSAFA championship in South Africa despite the loss against unfancied Malawi.

Zambia had to wait for the Group A match between Angola and eSwatini to see if they could go through to the semi-finals as best losers. And fortunately for them, the two teams drew 3-3.

Bruce Mwape’s girls will now meet Botswana while South Africa will face Malawi.

Malawi, who only needed a point to sail into the last four, capitalised on Zambia's sluggish play to