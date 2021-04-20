Slow uptake of vaccine worrying

FIVE days into the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination only about 2,000 people have been vaccinated out of the 114,000 targeted for the first batch. And of the 2,000, only 25 percent are health workers. It is disappointing that despite the devastating effects of COVID-19, many people are still hesitant to take the vaccine. By now, everyone must know that with winter approaching, a third wave is a possibility that cannot be ignored. It is common knowledge that respiratory illnesses are very common in the cold season. From experience, it is also established that there are more COVID cases recorded during cold season compared to the hot season. After going through two waves of the pandemic, which has left a trail of devastation at family, corporate and national levels, one would have thought that is enough for people to appreciate the need for the vaccine.

Ideally, people should have been clamouring for the vaccine by now knowing that it is the only way known out of COVID-19.

From the figures available so far, it is indisputable that the uptake of the vaccine is ominously slow. People are not showing eagerness to take the vaccine except for a few. What is even more disappointing is that health workers, who are supposed to be in the forefront, are not inspiring confidence in members of the general public. The country has over 26,000 health workers and only about 500 have been vaccinated so far.

It is disappointing that despite the Minister of Health leading by example by being the first to take the vaccine, many health workers seem to be dragging their feet. Ideally, health workers should take the lead because they, more than anybody else, understand the value and importance of vaccines. If they, as experts, drag their feet, what message are they sending to the ordinary people on the streets with scant knowledge on vaccines?

While it is understood that vaccination is voluntary, responsible behaviour dictates that people take the vaccine to not only protect themselves but others as well. It is the collective vaccinations that will help reduce the overall impact of the pandemic in homes, organisations and the country as a whole. As long as people shy away from the vaccine, the overall risk will still remain high for the country. As it is, the country is still struggling to recover from the two waves of the pandemic. If, God forbid, the third wave hits, where will that leave the country? For now, there is not any other known solution than the vaccine. The sooner more people realised this, the better. It is commendable that Government, through the Ministry of Health, is working tirelessly to ensure more people, have access to the vaccine. Government has for now prioritised frontliners and elderly people who are more at risk. And besides procuring the vaccine, the Ministry of Health has now decentralised the vaccination centres. This will no doubt allow easy access to people in different locations. There is, therefore, no excuse for not taking up the vaccine because it is being delivered on people’s doorsteps through various clinics and hospitals. While Government has so far done a commendable job in trying to safeguard the lives of Zambians against COVID, it is evident more still needs to be done in the area of sensitisation. It is undeniable that many people still believe the myths surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines more than the benefits they offer. There is need to debunk these myths if more lives are to be protected from the pandemic. It is good that so far some eminent people have taken the lead to receive the vaccine. Some media practioners, including those from Zambia Daily Mail Limited and Times Printpak Zambia Limited, have also taken advantage of the offer to be vaccinated as frontliners.

This should be encouraged. We urge those who are still on the fence to come on board and help save lives for the good of the country now and in future. For now, there are no two ways about it – vaccination is the only answer to COVID-19.