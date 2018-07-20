Slow start for under-17

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 0 MOZAMBIQUE 0

DEFENDING champions Zambia had a slow start at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) under-17 tournament in Mauritius where they were held to a 0-0 draw by Mozambique yesterday.But coach Tenant Chilumba believes a point is a good start for Zambia, who are in Group B together with South Africa and Lesotho, who meet each other today.

"It's a better result for us. Of course we are champions and everyone expected us to win, but Mozambique was a good side, they defended well," Chilumba said following the match yesterday morning at Francois Xavier Stadium.