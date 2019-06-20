Sleeping inside a treated mosquito net

Dear editor,

ALLOW me to applaud Zambia’s vision in fighting malaria, a disease that has claimed millions of people than AIDS, especially in tropical countries.

This fight starts with various preventive strategies such as the use of mosquito nets, clearing of green harbouring vegetation, environmental manipulation, environmental modification and vaccination.

But what is so sad is that up to now the media uses unpractical words such as “Sleeping under a mosquito net”. Preventive Medicine uses practical wordings when it comes to the use of Mosquito nets. It’s “Sleeping under a treated Mosquito net”.

May the media adhere to practical preventive medicine terms? And let all health inspectors preach practical preventive medicine language.

RABBSON DAKA

Luangwa Feira Ext