NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should consider reducing the tax threshold on pay as you earn (PAYE) to allow citizens to have more disposable income that can result in stimulating economic growth.

Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) resource governance programmes coordinator Chimuka Nachibinga feels reducing tax threshold on PAYE will allow workers to have more buying power.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/