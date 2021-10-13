Slap Dee forced into apology

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

WHAT should have been a moment of huge celebration following his third AFRIMMA Awards nomination has turned into a nightmare for rapper Slap Dee, born Mwila Musonda.

His fans have turned on him because of his role in the August 12 general election where he seemingly aligned himself with the then governing political party, Patriotic Front (PF).

When he was contracted to compose and sing a song for PF, Slap Dee and other fellow artistes like Mampi (Miriam Mukape) and Macky II (Mark Mulaza) might have thought it was business as usual. In any case, the path they chose has been ploughed before by a number of musicians, most notably Dandy Krazy (Wesley Chibambo) and JK (Jordan Katembula), who released smash hits ‘Donchi Kubeba’ and ‘Dununa Reverse’, respectively, with little ramifications.

But it seems the stakes were high this time around.

For merely doing “business” with PF, the local artistes were seen as CLICK TO READ MORE