Slap D grows brand

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

A SPORTS betting company, Africabet, has engaged hip hop star Slap D as its brand ambassador.

Slap D, whose real name is Mwila Musonda, was unveiled at a colourful ceremony held at Africabet offices in Lusaka on Thursday.

The celebrated musician said it is humbling to be appointed a brand ambassador by a leading sports betting company.

“It is with great pleasure that we embark on this wonderful journey with Africabet. I am glad to associate and work together with Africabet, the leading provider of world, class sports betting services on the Zambian market,” he said.

Musonda said he will use his partnership with Africa Bet to fight for the well-being of the youths in the country especially in Matero where he was brought up.

“To my fans, follow me on a rewarding journey with Africabet and who knows, we might bump into each other during my travels,” he said.

Musonda urged his fans to expect greater things from him this year.

And Africabet general manager Eva Sande said her company is pleased to work with Slap Dee, who is one of the leading musicians in Zambia.

Sande said the engagement of Slap Dee is part of the company’s policy to get closer to the communities in which it operates.

“We are glad to be one of the few companies that recruit, train and empower inexperienced school leavers and youths within the communities we have operations in thereby becoming a stepping stone for many youths to reach their desired future,” she said.

And Africabet director Enock Simukonde said the company’s customers should look forward to greater things following the engagement of a renowned musician.