Slain doctor’s widow relives painful discovery

CLAVER MUTINTA,

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Widow of slain veterinary doctor Evans Mwengwe has narrated how she learnt that he was allegedly killed by people he offered a lift in his vehicle. This is in a case five Lusaka residents: Kenani Jere, Doris Nduba, Keegan Zulu, Josat Tembo and Mistry Mukatasha are charged with murder and aggravated robbery. In June 2021, Jere and others allegedly murdered Dr Mwengwe in Lusaka’s Kabangwe, and his body was discovered days later. It is alleged that the accused also stole a mobile phone worth K5,000, laptop valued at K23,800 and two bags of maize worth K300.

They are also accused of stealing a Mercedes Benz ML320, valued at US$14,500, belonging to Dr Mwengwe. When the case came up for trial following the re-arrest of the accused, Cecilia Mwengwe narrated that she last spoke to her husband on June 10, 2021 when he was leaving Kabwe for Lusaka from Serenje. Ms Mwengwe said she later called him around 21:00 hours but could not reach him. "I tried calling him severally but could not go through," she narrated. In the morning, she informed Dr Mwengwe's brother, Ignatius, about his disappearance, after which the matter was reported at Lusaka Central Police Station and a search began. She said it was during the search that she heard one of Dr Mwengwe's relatives cry out from a distance, and realised that