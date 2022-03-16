Slain doctor’s friend weeps

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LATE renowned doctor Tasila Tembo’s best friend wept when narrating how she received a text message in which the physician’s lover, Nigel Mwaba, allegedly said that she [Dr Tembo] is an animal who did not deserve to be alive.

Carol Simfukwe, 46, an accounts technician of Avondale, Lusaka, testified how Mwaba, who is also her step-brother, threatened to circulate the 47-year-old Dr Tembo’s nudes on social media.

“I tried to persuade him not to send the nude pictures, he was adamant, when I couldn’t, I cut the call and he texted me a few minutes and said: ‘Tasila is an animal’,” Ms Simfukwe said before breaking down, prompting judge Wilfred Muma to briefly adjourn the case.

This is in a case Mwaba,34, is charged with murder, an incident alleged to have happened between October 24 and 26, 2020 in Lusaka.

It is alleged that Mwaba killed Dr Tasila, whose body was discovered in a decomposed state near Mikango Barracks after the victim went missing for some days.

Mwaba, who was reportedly on the run at the time his lover went missing, was later apprehended at the grave of CLICK TO READ MORE