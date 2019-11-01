Skin bleachers, boozers cautioned

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Ministry of Health has advised people with bleached skin against staying in the sun for a long time to avoid being burnt in view of the current high temperatures in the country.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo said in an interview yesterday that the high temperatures have health effects on people, especially those with bleached skin, because the chemicals in the creams they apply make it vulnerable.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/