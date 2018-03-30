Siwale takes on Kamanga

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FORMER Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee member Blackwell Siwale has expressed interest in the organisation’s presidency in 2020.

And Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa has urged FAZ members to iron out their differences in-house and avoid running to courts of law.

Siwale said he has ambitions of being at the helm of Zambian football.