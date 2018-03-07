‘Situation to improve health’

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the setting up of the first-ever Health Integrated Situation Room is an important step towards attaining the country’s e-government agenda.

The Health Integrated Situation Room is an electronic visualisation tool that will enable Government authorities at all levels have easy access to integrated health data.

The President said Government recognises the value of evidence-based decision making, and the Situation Room is therefore going to be a vital component in translating health statistics into easy-to-use data.