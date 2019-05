PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

EGYPTIAN President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives in Zambia tomorrow for a two-day working visit, during which the two countries are expected to consolidate economic ties.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji told a media briefing yesterday that Mr El-Sisi’s visit follows an invitation by President Edgar Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/