NALISHEBO NAMAIKO, Lusaka

SINO Kasempa Minerals Limited (SKML) plans to invest US$9.8 million to set up an underground copper mine with a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes annually.

The project with an expected 20-year lifespan is anticipated to contribute to the socio-economic welfare for the people of Kasempa and North-Western Province as a whole.