Sino lead contractor for solar project

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MARGAM Valley Solar Energy Corporation Limited (MVS) has selected Sino Hydro Zambia as the lead civil works contractor for the 200 megawatts (MW) solar power project in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt.

Sino Hydro Zambia, which is a subsidiary company of Power-China International, will undertake joint civil works with various sub-contracted Zambian firms.

MVS project coordinator Akapelwa Akapelwa said the move will pave way for the development of the project within 90 days.

MVS is an independent power producer, which is expected to