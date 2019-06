CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba’s bid to fight against Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya’s refusal to grant him a licence to cultivate cannabis for medicinal purposes has hit a snag.

Mr Sinkamba has lost a court appeal against Dr Chilufya for allegedly refusing to grant him a licence to grow the psychotropic drug for curative purposes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/