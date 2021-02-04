Sinkamba feels irie on cannabis bills

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

PARLIAMENT should expedite enactment of marijuana-related bills into law so that cultivation, processing and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes can start.

In August last year, Cabinet approved, in principle, to introduce bills in Parliament to provide for cultivation, processing and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes in accordance with the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs number 1961.

In an interview, Green Party president Peter Sinkamba said the party anticipates the current session of Parliament to evaluate the proposed pieces of law to allow the drug to be grown and processed for medical or economic gains.

“We hope that government agencies tasked with the responsibility to do so will expedite the legislation process so that CLICK TO READ MORE