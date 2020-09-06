MWILA NTAMBI
Kitwe
GREEN Party (GP) president Peter Sinkamba says Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima should constitute a special court that will look at the alleged mishandling of the privatisation process and other economic and financial crimes committed between 1992 and 2020.
Mr Sinkamba said at a press briefing in Kitwe yesterday that a specialised court is the only way allegations regarding the handling of the country’s privatisation process by people who were involved can be resolved. CLICK TO READ
Sinkamba calls for privatisation probe
