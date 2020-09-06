Sinkamba calls for privatisation probe

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

GREEN Party (GP) president Peter Sinkamba says Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima should constitute a special court that will look at the alleged mishandling of the privatisation process and other economic and financial crimes committed between 1992 and 2020.

Mr Sinkamba said at a press briefing in Kitwe yesterday that a specialised court is the only way allegations regarding the handling of the country’s privatisation process by people who were involved can be resolved. CLICK TO READ