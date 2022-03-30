Sport

Sinkala may leave Stellenbosch

March 30, 2022
ZAMBIA midfielder Nathan Sinkala (right) duels with a Democratic Republic of Congo player during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Group B match at Ebebiyin Stadium on Sunday. The teams drew 1-1. REUTERS

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
ZAMBIA midfielder Nathan Sinkala is reported to be on the way out of South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Stellenbosch with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.
South Africa media reports suggest that Sinkala’s deal with the club is coming to an end this season and there is no indication of talks on a possible extension between the player and club.
“Zambian midfielder Nathan Sinkala is just a few months away from the end of his contract with Stellies and the Siya crew has been led to believe that there is no decision made on his future, with the possibility of the player leaving at the end of June,” Soccer Laduma reports.
Another publication, iDiski Times, reported that Sinkala, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012, is among the five senior players that have been informed of their fate at the end of the season.
"Alan Robertson (28) was already released earlier this month and he is set to be followed by Robyn Johannes (35), Granwald Scott (34), Nathan Sinkala (31) and Sibusiso Mthethwa (30) when


