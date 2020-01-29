Sinkala leaves TP Mazembe

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

AFTER a trophy-laden stint with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) outfit TP Mazembe where he won the Champions League and two CAF Cups, among others, Chipolopolo midfielder Nathan Sinkala has left the club after the expiry of his contract.

Sinkala, 30, joined Mazembe in 2012 from Super Division side Green Buffaloes and had loan spells at FC Sochaux in France and Swiss side Zurich Grasshoppers between 2014 and 2015 before returning to the Lubumbashi-based side.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/