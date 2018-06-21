Sincerity is key to political harmony – NAREP

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

NATIONAL Restoration Party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo has urged fellow political leaders to approach the impending national dialogue with sincerity to enhance political harmony.Mr Chipimo said in an interview yesterday that Zambia needs political harmony, which can only be attained through national dialogue.

"I met UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema [on Tuesday] whom I have known for a long time to discuss mutual concerns about the direction our nation is taking.