Sinazongwe DC seeks Maamba-Batoka road rehab

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

SINAZONGWE District Commissioner Protacial Mulenga has appealed to the Road Development Agency (RDA) to rehabilitate the Maamba–Batoka road ahead of the Southern Province investment expo to enhance accessibility to the area by prospective investors.

In an interview recently, Mr Mulenga said the poor state of the road will make movement of prospective investors difficult hence the need to work on it now.