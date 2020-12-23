Simwinga taken to task for allowing diplomats to draw over K300,000

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday took to task Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary administration Ronald Simwinga on why three former diplomats were drawing salaries amounting to about K350,000 for 11 months without working.

PAC chairperson Howard Kunda, among members, wondered why the ministry allowed the three, who were waiting to be redeployed, to be paid K341,318 between January 2018 and December 2019.

Mr Kunda wondered why the ministry waited for an audit to address the situation.

Chavuma Member of Parliament Victor Lumayi failed to ‘stomach’ the free giving of taxpayers’ money for about two years.

"I cannot be receiving a salary without Parliament knowing whether I report for work. This is taxpayers' money and