Simwinga gets nod for West FAZ chairperson

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

DAVID Simwinga of Mongu Youth Soccer Academy was yesterday elected Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Western Province chairperson after beating two other contestants at the provincial assembly where some tribal remarks threatened to disturb the proceedings at Dolphin Lodge.

Simwinga beat Mushimba Mbao and veteran football administrator Musasa Musasa to the post after polling 17 votes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/