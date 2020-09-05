Simusamba summons doctors in Kambwili case

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

ACTING medical superintendent at Roan Antelope General Hospital together with the officer-in-charge of handling coronavirus-related matters on the Copperbelt have been summoned by Lusaka principal magistrate David Simusamba.

Magistrate Simusamba wants the health officials to appear before him next Tuesday to explain the status of COVID-19 re-test results for forgery-accused National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili.

He made the directive yesterday after he was informed that Kambwili’s COVID-19 re-test results were not yet ready.

This is in a case Kambwili is facing three counts of forgery, uttering a false document and presenting it to a public officer. CLICK TO READ MORE