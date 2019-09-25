Simukoko clears air on maternity leave, benefits

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

WHEN Government amended the Employment Act early this year, wrong information filtered through social media that maternity leave had been extended from 90 days to 150 days or five months. In this interview, Minister of Labour and Social Services Joyce Nonde-Simukoko clarifies that maternity leave has only been extended by two weeks from 12 weeks to 14 weeks. However, women who give birth to twins will enjoy a longer maternity leave.

Ms Simukoko, who was the iron lady of the labour movement during her time, served as president of the Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) and Zambia Union of Financial Workers and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) secretary general. She gives more detail on the ministry's operations and programmes.