Sport

Simonda attributes Chambishi upturn to players

April 15, 2022
1 Min Read
FOREST Rangers chairman Richard Kalasa (in suit) with treasurer Nickson Mwansa pose for a picture with the clubâ€™s technical bench. Far right is head coach Dabid Chilufya, his assistant Willie Nkonde and far left is goalkeeper coach Emmanuel Msichili and assistant coach Kaunda Simonda at Dola Hill Ground in Ndola last Thursday. PICTURE: CHISHALA MUSONDA

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

A QUICK-FIRE return to National Division One appeared imminent for Chambishi but a recent upturn in results suggests Simonda Kaunda’s charges could yet secure their stay in the top-flight. For a team that was in deep relegation waters, it has been quite some turnaround, thanks to results recorded in their last five matches in the Super League. As at week 25, Chambishi were well in the relegation zone, but four wins in their last five matches have seen them move out at the expense of ‘Oilmen’ Indeni. In their CLICK TO READ MORE

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor


Facebook Feed

Ad1