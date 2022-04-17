Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe: Designer of ‘mourning shirt’

DOREEN NAWA,Lusaka

THE late Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe was a man on a mission, very popular and in demand in his days.

April 12, 2022 would have been his 100th birthday. Born on 12 April 1922 in Chinsali district of Northern Province, Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia, Simon Kapwepwe did a lot for the country’s freedom. One of the many things he did that may not be known by many is that he designed and tailored a ‘mourning shirt’. The ‘mourning shirt’ is currently exhibited at Livingstone Museum. In 1955, on his return from India, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe found that the two leaders, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and Kenneth Kaunda, had been jailed for being in possession of what was termed prohibited literature and he designed and tailored the mourning shirt. The mourning shirt is black in colour. Soon many men and boys throughout the country started having the shirt made and were wearing it. This led to the wearing of the ‘mourning shirt’ being banned by the Northern Rhodesia Government then. One of his children, Mulenga Kapwepwe, who is also an author and artist, said a favourite lesson from her father to her is “What you wear must and can communicate to the world who you are and what you stand for”. Mulenga says her father’s birth reminds her of a kind man, very devoted father, great husband, a man of great sense of humour, highly intelligent and father who thought about his children a lot. “My father was creative, I would have termed him as such, artistic and that it is why he wrote. Designing and tailoring for him was just part of his creativity. That was typically my dad. If something had to be done, he would figure out and how he was going to do it,” Mulenga said. She said when her father came back from India and found a situation where Dr Kaunda and Mr Nkumbula were imprisoned, he wanted to figure out the way he could express his anger and grief, and one of the things he could do was to design and tailor a shirt. The design and tailoring of that black mourning shirt gave people an opportunity to talk about what was happening in the country then.It was the beginning of a walk to freedom not only for Dr Kaunda and Mr Nkumbula alone but the country as a whole. To date, the design by Mr Kapwepwe is being used across the country and beyond. “He was particular about the way he dressed. He changed dress code in Parliament. He refused to wear a Western suit and parliament had to change the dress code. He changed the dress code for the Zambia Police, from wearing shorts to wearing trousers and this was after independence,” Mulenga said. Mulenga said her father changed the dress code for Zambia Police because he felt that it was more dignified and orderly. “He was involved in looking at the dress code and this changed the face of the country. He believed in the notion that you are what you wear,” Mulenga said. Mulenga is proud to showcase her late father’s design side and the side of him that was very much about who you are and what you wear. Being an artist and author herself like her late father, Mulenga said her father’s courage to see meaningful change still lives on. “Happy 100th birthday ba Tata,” Mulenga said.

In 1958, shortly after Mulenga and her twin sister Chileshe Kapwepwe (COMESA secretary General) were born, Mr Kapwepwe had completed the manuscript for the book ‘Shalapo Chanichandala’. In 1959, he was arrested by the colonial Government. “Miraculously, the manuscript escaped the colonial dragnet that confiscated many of my father’s never-to-be-seen-again documents and writings,” she said. While Mr Kapwepwe was in prison, his wife,Salome, submitted the manuscript for publication. The manuscript was considered publishable, but rejected on the basis that ‘the author was engaged in political activity against the colonial government’. On receiving the rejection letter, Mrs Kapwepwe sent a copy of the manuscript to friends in Egypt for safekeeping.

After independence, the manuscript was sent back from Egypt and Mr Kapwepwe submitted it for publication.

The book, ‘Shalapo Chanichandala’ ,was finally published in 1967. It is only his relatives and children who remember Mr Kapwepwe’s contribution to the country’s independence even as he turned 100 on April 12, 2022.

President Hakainde Hichilema also joined in celebrating Mr Kapwepwe’s legacy. “Today [April 12, 2022] we celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe,” he said. In remembering Mr Kapwepwe, President Hichilema said Mr Kapwepwe showed great strength and courage in striving for the independence of the land. “As a leading voice of his generation, he articulated the dreams and ideals our nation now represents. In remembrance of his work, we aspire to the highest of goals; a united, free Zambia, where the doors of opportunity may be opened to all,” Mr Hichilema said. “On a day that represents the centenary of his birth, we remember a great man, who personified our motto, ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.’’ Mr Kapwepwe started his primary education in Chinsali. He did his Standard 3 and 4 at Mwenzo, another mission of Livingstonia. In 1942 and 1943 he did his Standard 5 and 6 in Lubwa and in 1944 he became driver at the Public Works Department. In 1945, Mr Kapwepwe became a primary school teacher at Lubwa. He became Assistant Welfare Officer in 1948 with Kitwe Municipal Council. He was located in Chingola district. At the helm of his political career, Mr Kapwepwe became the country’s second Vice-President. Due to his dissatisfaction with the policies of the colonial Northern Rhodesian government, he became a founding member of the Northern Rhodesian African Congress in 1948. Mr Kapwepwe turned his back on politics and went to live on his farm in Chinsali. In the spirit of national unity, Dr Kaunda asked Mr Kapwepwe to return to UNIP in September 1977, which he did.

He died on January 26, 1980, after suffering from a stroke two days earlier. Looking back at his legacy 100 years after his birth, the family and country still stand proud of the achievements and contributions to the country that Mr Kapwepwe made.