Simon Miti fired

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has terminated the appointment of Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti.

The head of State has also dissolved four boards of directors under Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

President Hichilema has since appointed Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for administration Patrick Kangwa to act as Secretary to the Cabinet for administrative purposes.

In a statement released last evening by Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Mr Hichilema has appointed Oliver Kalabo, who is State House Permanent Secretary, to act as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet-administration.

“This is in exercise of the President’s powers pursuant to Article 270 of the CLICK TO READ MORE