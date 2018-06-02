Simbyakula denied authoring seditious material – scribe

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A WITNESS yesterday told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that former Minister of Justice Ngosa Simbyakula denied authoring a document for which Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe is facing a charge of publication of seditious materials.It is alleged that Mushipe was in possession of seditious materials between July 1, 2015 and April 11, 2016 in Lusaka.

She is alleged to have been acting with other unknown people.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/