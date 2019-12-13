Simba snub Chambeshi, go for Sven

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER being heavily linked to the Simba SC coaching post, former Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi will have to look elsewhere for a job after the Tanzanian giants appointed former Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

On Sunday, Chambeshi stepped down from Nkana on mutual consent following inconsistent results in the earlier stage of the 2019 – 2020 season.

