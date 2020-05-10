Simba SC after Shonga’s signature

NDOLA/LUSAKA – Tanzanian giants Simba Sporting Club are leading the race to land out-of-favour Orlando Pirates Chipolopolo striker Justin Shonga to boost their striking force next season.

Shonga has struggled for game time this season and has fallen down the pecking order, with Malawian Gabadinho Mhango getting the nod ahead of the Zambian international.

Shonga’s compatriots Augustine Mulenga and Austin Muwowo are also struggling for game time at Pirates and they too have in recent weeks been linked with moves away from the CLICK TO READ MORE