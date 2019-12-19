Simataa says FAZ has not provided clear rules, guidelines

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

UNLESS the misunderstandings are resolved, it is looking increasingly likely that the journey to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elective annual general meeting in March next year will be muddled with a lot of infighting.

The misunder s t andings are precipitated by the FAZ constitution of 2017, which is set to get its first major electoral test at the March AGM.

While the FAZ executive committee believes that it is on the right track in coming up with the electoral road map which it approved on Monday for next year's elections, some football administrators do not see it that way