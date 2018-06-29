Simataa reports FAZ boss, 12 others to police

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

VETERAN football administrator Simataa Simataa has filed a complaint to the Zambia Police Service against 13 people, among them Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga, for detrimental reprisal contrary to section 42(1) of the Public Interest Disclosure Act Number 4 of 2010.Simataa said in Lusaka yesterday that he decided to report the 13 to the Zambia Police Service after the ban slapped on him by Football House disadvantaged him from performing his role at City of Lusaka 2000 Plc.

Simataa, who was handed a life ban for bringing the name of the game into disrepute, has since relinquished his position at City of Lusaka Plc.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/