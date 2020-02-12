Simataa raises flag against ethics body

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

VETERAN football administrator Simataa Simataa has written to the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) requesting the sports mother body to ask the ethnic committee to recuse themselves from the upcoming Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections.

After the filing of nomination papers by the aspiring candidates, the ethics committee is supposed to screen them before forwarding the names that would have passed to the electoral committee headed by Ronald Hatoongo, who was ratified at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) after being recommended by the FAZ executive committee.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/